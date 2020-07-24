Lazzeroni: Engage the safety: Wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few words about masks:

About 40% of COVID-19 cases are without symptoms. For those who become ill from the virus, the few days before they have symptoms are the most dangerous to others for spreading the virus. Most people who are diagnosed have no idea where they got the virus. Masks can be anywhere from 50%-85% effective in stopping the spread of the virus! If it fits properly, you keep it clean, you avoid touching the front of the mask and they are widely used we can achieve maximum benefit.

For those of you who stubbornly refuse to wear a mask, asserting some sort of constitutional liberty argument, here is an analogy which might make you realize the fallacy of your logic.

Imagine that you are walking around each day with a fully automatic assault rifle which has no safety. Randomly, someone can load your weapon without your knowledge.

Once loaded, the weapon regularly discharges throughout the day spraying bullets everywhere; sometimes it hits co-workers, family members and strangers you encounter causing injury and even death, and in turn their weapons are loaded.

Imagine the horror you feel because of the mayhem you are unleashing. You know for certain you have no constitutional right to inflict this harm.