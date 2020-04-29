Lawrence: Measures are working

The governor's stay-at-home order is effective. So far the number of COVID-19 cases have not overwhelmed the healthcare system, and the number of deaths have not grown exponentially. That is evidence that the measures, while disruptive and burdensome, are working. Relaxing those measures now would be like jettisoning one's parachute 10 seconds into a skydive because you haven't yet hit the ground.
Emily Lawrence, Wind Point
