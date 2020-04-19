Lavin: Sign petition to demand Vos resign
0 comments

Lavin: Sign petition to demand Vos resign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I've started a petition at change.org for the resignation of Rep. Robin Vos. Robin and his fellow cronies are responsible for disenfranchising and endangering the health of Wisconsin primary voters.

Robin and his buddies are potentially responsible for furthering the spread of COVID-19. The GOP'S actions reveal their willingness to use Wisconsin voters as collateral damage for their unAmerican agenda. Obviously, their objective was for low voter turnout, which would benefit the state supreme court race.

Once again, Republican's stop at nothing to rig and disrupt our constitutional duty and right to vote. If you feel as I do, then please sign and share this petition: change.org/ResignRobinVos.

Matthew Lavin, Kansasville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Davis: Mother knows best

Before the April 7, 2020, election, my dear mother, who lives in Sturtevant, said this about Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald: "You can coun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News