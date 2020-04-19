Lavin: Sign petition to demand Vos resign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I've started a petition at change.org for the resignation of Rep. Robin Vos. Robin and his fellow cronies are responsible for disenfranchising and endangering the health of Wisconsin primary voters.

Robin and his buddies are potentially responsible for furthering the spread of COVID-19. The GOP'S actions reveal their willingness to use Wisconsin voters as collateral damage for their unAmerican agenda. Obviously, their objective was for low voter turnout, which would benefit the state supreme court race.

Once again, Republican's stop at nothing to rig and disrupt our constitutional duty and right to vote. If you feel as I do, then please sign and share this petition: change.org/ResignRobinVos.

Matthew Lavin, Kansasville

