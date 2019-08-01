{{featured_button_text}}

The letter titled "Message to Racine government" on July 22 seems unclear. If it was clearer, it would say the following: 

"As a member of a church, I believe that homosexuals or other deviant people should have services available so that they can be made normal. We need to catch gays, etc. while they are young enough to be shamed into compliance with our Bible-based morals.

In other words, I am saying we don't want to stone gays, if they are willing to change."

James Laursen

Caledonia

