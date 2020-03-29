Laughman: Commentary was extraordinary

The commentary piece from Democratic Party chairs Meg Andrietsch and Lori Hawkins March 19 (Not a time for partisan political posturing) was extraordinary.
They attack Congressman Bryan Steil for voting against a bill that was so flawed that the house Democratic leadership had to rush through a 90-page correcting resolution (which was substantive) the next day. This fix reduced a clear risk to Wisconsin small businesses that their party had rushed through while given members only 15 minutes to read the bill.
You have free articles remaining.
Remember Speaker Pelosi's inane "we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it?" In a time of crisis Congressman Steil showed a commonsense, thoughtful approach to government.
Then Andrietsch and Hawkins include standard Democratic talking points and mention the coming election without apparent irony about their accusing congressman of political posturing. I look forward to their continued unhappiness come Nov. 4.
Todd Laughman, Franksville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!