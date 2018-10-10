Try 1 month for 99¢

In the current federal elections cycle including the 2016 Presidential election, the 2016 House elections, and Senate elections in 2012, 2014, and 2016 the total vote for the two main political parties add up to 241,191,614 votes to 239,133,227. Since this parity has held sway from the 2000 elections on it is safe to say that America is a 50/50 nation politically and will probably remain so for the foreseeable future.

This is what is driving the Democratic party to take actions lately that are both mystifying and puerile. Not only do they not control the White House or either chamber of Congress but they now face a Supreme Court which will probably act with judicial restraint for a generation. Perhaps into the 2040s. They may or may not win control of the Congress in November but any such wins will be anything but permanent and they know the courts are not going to be an avenue to advance progressive causes, as they have relied on in the past, for a long time. This realization has made them act out.

And in case you were wondering the Republicans have earned 50.21 percent of the votes between the two main parties in this federal cycle, the Democrats 49.79 percent.

Todd Laughman, Franksville

