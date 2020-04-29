Lauer: Let's get back to business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have all heard the noise from both sides regarding constitutional rights vs. causing more deaths. The sound is deafening.

But there are many of us out here quietly working hard to change the course of this business shutdown. No business owner wants to compromise the health of our clientele, employees or ourselves, but at the same time we should be given the opportunity to prove that we can operate in a safe and prudent manner to serve everyone’s needs while still maintaining methods needed to eventually stop the spread of this disease.

I recently received an email from a golf course that is opening, enumerating all of the steps they are taking to make certain anyone who partakes of their activity follows appropriate protocol, including no carts, not touching or removing the flagstick and maintaining social distancing at all times.