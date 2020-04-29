Lauer: Let's get back to business

We have all heard the noise from both sides regarding constitutional rights vs. causing more deaths. The sound is deafening.
But there are many of us out here quietly working hard to change the course of this business shutdown. No business owner wants to compromise the health of our clientele, employees or ourselves, but at the same time we should be given the opportunity to prove that we can operate in a safe and prudent manner to serve everyone’s needs while still maintaining methods needed to eventually stop the spread of this disease.
I recently received an email from a golf course that is opening, enumerating all of the steps they are taking to make certain anyone who partakes of their activity follows appropriate protocol, including no carts, not touching or removing the flagstick and maintaining social distancing at all times.
Personally, I safely continued my tax practice through all of this by changing how I operated. I encourage every “non-essential” business to establish a plan and submit it to your government officials, local leaders and especially the governor. The only way they can understand what we are able to do is for us to tell them. We need to show them that there is a middle ground (something politicians seem to struggle to understand these days), and that we simply want the opportunity to prove that we can safely operate our businesses, serve our customers and keep our economy moving forward.
Let's get back to business!
Brian Lauer, Waterford
