Try 3 months for $3

Our state budget will be built from many competing interests. Tremendous needs exist in our state.We have the largest black/white achievement gap, the worst roads, overcrowded prison with a capacity of 25,000 holding 33,000 people.

With all these profound needs, please ask your legislator how s/he can not take Medicaid when the recent Marquette poll Jan. 19 notes that 65 percent of Wisconsin voters say take it.

By rejecting Medicaid relief, citizens of Wisconsin have spent more than $320 million subsidizing this program in the last biennium and $1 billion since 2012. Legislators, please create our next budget using all resources possible. Do not be frivolous with our tax dollars.

Carl Lassiter

Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments