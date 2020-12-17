Larsen: Help support STEM learning

The eighth annual Girls Empowered by Math & Science (GEMS) Conference will be held virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 13, for 650 eighth-grade girls from the Racine Unified School District. The mission of the 2021 GEMS Conference is twofold — to provide young women with opportunities to learn about the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in careers, and to promote young women’s participation in STEM courses in high school and college.

With the efforts of Girls Inc. of SE Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, American Association of University Women-Racine, RUSD, SC Johnson, United Way of Racine County and several other organizations, funds have been raised. However, due to the costs of producing this virtually, we are seeking additional support to offset these expenses.

We are requesting community financial support to fund the 2021 GEMS Conference. Your support will help us continue to make our annual conference a success during this challenging year as we work toward offering exposure to these girls to the STEM fields. Donations of all amounts large or small are welcome. Please make your check payable to Girls Inc. of SE WI Inc. and mail to 1030 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403. Place GEMS Conference on the memo of your check. Your check will be tax-deductible.