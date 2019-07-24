{{featured_button_text}}

After arranging for a camping get together for five days here in Racine County, I was once again made aware of how fortunate I am to live in this county.

Our group of ten camping units stayed at the beautiful and well maintained Cliffside County Park campground. A group of 22 of us joined together for breakfast and later dinner at area restaurants where the servers were courteous and the food delicious.

Tour plans were made at Case IH, O & H Bakery and the SC Johnson Headquarters and Research Tower. All of the camping guests were appreciative and very pleased with the tours.

With our guests from Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, they also enjoyed driving around the area — the Wind Point Lighthouse, North Beach, Downtown and other areas.

Racine County and what it has to offer had shown itself to be a nice place to live to our out of town guests.

Cynthia Larsen

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments