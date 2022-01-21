Larsen: Annual GEMS Conference

With the traits of being strong, smart and bold, Girls Inc of SE Wisconsin was successful in presenting its 9th Annual GEMS Conference at three of RUSD’s middle schools as a hybrid model rather than the in-person experience at UW-Parkside.

No challenges could stand in the way of hosting the Conference on Thursday, Jan. 13, with 140 seventh and eighth grade girls participating from Mitchell Middle School, Starbuck Middle School and Walden III.

The GEMS (Girls Empowered by Math and Science) Conference is a yearly event hosted by Girls Inc of Southeast Wisconsin in a collaborative effort with Racine Unified Schools, UW- Parkside and Gateway Technical College.

After welcome videos from area education leaders and messages from keynote speakers, students participated in two workshops with in-person presenters.

The mission of the conference was to provide engaging, hands-on experiences and learning sessions designed to encourage engagement and pursuit of courses and careers in science and technology, and ultimately inspire young girls to reach their full potential.

The GEMS Conference Committee is proud of the support of Girls Inc, Racine Unified School District, UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, Racine Branch of American Association of University Women, United Way of Racine County, inclusivity, SC Johnson, Educators Credit Union, Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community and other businesses and individuals interested in helping girls reach their highest potential.

The GEMS Conference looks forward to visiting the other four RUSD middle schools in the spring.

Cynthia Larsen, Racine

