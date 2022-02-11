Larrabee: Out of vaccine gift cards

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Saw in the Sunday, Feb. 6 paper that the City of Racine is out of gift cards for COVID vaccine recipients.
What's the problem? Just get some more.
They are FREE, right??
Robert Larrabee, Racine
