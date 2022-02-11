 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larrabee: Out of vaccine gift cards

  • 0

Saw in the Sunday, Feb. 6 paper that the City of Racine is out of gift cards for COVID vaccine recipients.

What's the problem? Just get some more.

They are FREE, right??

Robert Larrabee, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kovara: Serve God first

Kovara: Serve God first

Bravo Scott Olsen! As I read people's opinions it grieves me how as a society we have lost touch with what our founding fathers established fo…

O'Connell: Promise broken

O'Connell: Promise broken

As Sen. Ron Johnson sees it, the country is in dire straits, so he’s forced to break his pledge and run for a third term.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News