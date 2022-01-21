Langley: Burlington gun store next Karcher

The decision by the Burlington Plan Commission to allow a gun store one block away from Karcher Middle School is very regrettable.

As a mental health provider, I am concerned about the message that this decision sends to our children and our community.

Let me be clear, only 4% of gun violence is directly attributable to mental illness. People with mental illness are much more likely to be victims than perpetrators of gun violence.

The firearm suicide rate in the United States is nearly ten times that of other high-income countries and CDC data shows that easy accessibility to firearms drives up homicides and suicides.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 13% of students in grades 9 through 12 reported carrying a weapon in the previous 30 days. The survey conducted nationally in 2019 also found that 3% of students reported carrying a weapon to school in the previous 30 days. Four percent of students aged 12 through 18 reported having access to a loaded gun without adult permission either at school or away from school.

Alderman Tom Preusker said at the meeting that if Karcher Middle School was targeted for a school shooting, the gun store’s firearms could help to defend the school. This is a myth.

According to the FBI, people successfully defend themselves with guns in less than 1% of crimes. It is much more likely that guns will be used to take the lives of innocent people.

I sincerely hope that this decision will not stand.

Mervin Langley, Ph.D., Burlington

