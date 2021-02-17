Langendorf: Thank you, first responders

On the afternoon of Feb. 12, I arrived home to see our next door neighbor collapsed in his driveway. I ran over to find him unconscious and went inside to notify his wife. We called 911; from that initial call to the sad reality that he had died, the first responders were amazing. The dispatch directed us in starting CPR; the rescue squad and Mount Pleasant police officers and firetruck arrived promptly. I was awed by the compassion, expertise and caring of all of them.

I have never had to call for such help before, but it was gratifying to know that at the worst times of our lives we have such wonderful people to answer our call. Thank you so much for the difficult tasks that you perform for the good of the community on a daily basis and the amazing care and compassion you bring to those tasks.