Lange: Vote Rutkowski for County Board

Tom Rutkowski has been making a difference in our community for years. Tom has my support for Racine County Board in the Third District. Every time I see the solar panels soaking up sun from our rooftop, I think of Tom helping us participate in the Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy as a part of preparing for our retirement. We wanted to reduce our electric use that was coal-based, and save money on utilities. Tom helped guide us to various specialists who gave us tips to reduce energy use, pursue rebates available for solar installation, and bring in a company giving young people apprenticeships for these green economy jobs.

Both of our children graduated from the Racine Unified School System. Our daughter attended Wm. Horlick High School and always said Tom was her favorite teacher in high school because he challenged her class to read widely, think critically, and treated them as adults.

We live in complex times and County government provides essential services. I have seen Tom Rutkowski initiate actions that bring people together. He is skillful at guiding discussion groups and helping people deepen their understanding of an issue. Tom builds confidence in others to be engaged in creating change that improves the health, equity, and beauty in our community. Tom Rutkowski is kind, generous, and really smart! He is the type of person we want to represent us. Vote April 5th.

Diane M. Lange, Racine

