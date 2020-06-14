Landwehr: Trump or Biden?
Landwehr: Trump or Biden?

As it stands now, that is our choice, Trump or Biden?

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Joe Biden knew of plans set by the Obama Administration to spy on and discredit candidate Trump.

For over three and a half years Biden was on the side that claimed President Trump and his campaign staff colluded with the Russians. Joe Biden knew full well this was a lie. But he continued to lie to the American people.

Joe Biden claims President Trump used his office to benefit his family and friends. The fact is that as vice president, Joe Biden did use his office to sell influence to Burisma. Joe Biden also bragged he had held up loans in order to have a prosecutor fired that was investigating Burisma.

With President Trump we had three and a half years of economic growth, three and a half years of reduced military involvement in the middle east, three and a half years of low unemployment, three and a half years of GNP growth, three and a half years of eliminating EPA’s over reaching mandates, three and a half years of illegal immigration enforcement, three and a half years of improved United States standing in the world, three and a half years of tax reduction, three and a half years military buildup, three and a half years of supporting “manned” space exploration, three and a half years of wage increases and not to forget that USA is now the number one oil producer in the world.

Many people dislike the personal behavior of President Trump, but come November, know what your vote will keep or lose for our country.

John Landwehr, Caledonia

