Landwehr: Trump or Biden?

As it stands now, that is our choice, Trump or Biden?

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Joe Biden knew of plans set by the Obama Administration to spy on and discredit candidate Trump.

For over three and a half years Biden was on the side that claimed President Trump and his campaign staff colluded with the Russians. Joe Biden knew full well this was a lie. But he continued to lie to the American people.

Joe Biden claims President Trump used his office to benefit his family and friends. The fact is that as vice president, Joe Biden did use his office to sell influence to Burisma. Joe Biden also bragged he had held up loans in order to have a prosecutor fired that was investigating Burisma.