Tell us why, when asked about a White House visit, Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the Women's USA World Cup Champions said, "And I would encourage my teammates to think hard about leading that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn't feel the same way and doesn't fight for the same things that we fight for."
Here is my question, Megan Rapinoe:
You say President Trump is not fighting for what you do. So what do you want President Trump to fight for, what "feelings" are not being addressed? What fact based issue are your concerns?
Complete your thoughts as to why President Trump is not worthy of your presence at the White House..."The People's House." You are not just refusing his invitation, but an invitation form "We the People."
President Trump is fighting to change the US immigration policy to meet today's immigration needs. Federal agencies, senators and congressmen looked the other way for 40 years, combined with eight years of the Obama administration choosing not to enforce US immigration laws which created an immigration crisis that President Trump is working to resolve in a fair manner while protecting our borders from criminal activity.
He is working with many diverse communities to bring America together. Few if any agree with his personal attacks or his tweets that lash out when attacked. However, he has been spot on with decisions he and his administration have made.
John Landwehr, Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.