Landwehr: Have you had enough?

It has been three months. Have you had enough with the new White House administration?

What happens when you put community organizers in charge of our government? This happened once before. People with zero experience get appointed to key positions. U.S. military is placed on high alert. Schools, business and churches remain shut down even though vaccines are available and doctors have been treating COVID-19 patients with to two existing drugs with 99% cure rate.

They had no scientific studies to justifying their decisions. Mask mandates with no scientific benefit. CDC studies state that wearing mask reduces the risk of contamination by 1% or 2%.

Projects to help keep America energy independent are shut down without reason other than Joe said so, causing 10,000 high paying construction jobs to disappear in one day and affecting another 100 companies that provides goods and services to the Keystone pipe line project.

Community organizers running the show are more concerned about race equality, gender equality, climate change and increasing illegal immigrants then they are concerned with the American worker, children’s education and most of all the American taxpayer; of which make up about 45% of legal Americans.