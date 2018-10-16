The last couple election cycles, I have noticed that the Democrat Party has supported socialist thinking candidates and is now associated with anti Trump/Resistance groups. Showing her support for these ideals, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin votes as Democratic Leadership dictates.
This November, traditional Democrats must take back their party back by voting Republican. Yes, Republican. This will demonstrate to the Democratic Leadership which now supports Socialist/Progressive thinking candidates that the Democrat Party is doomed to “America First” thinking of the Republican Party. If the Democratic Party does not return to the strong values of traditional Democratic values, the Republican Party will be in control for decades.
I decided to write this Letter to the Editor because while wearing my “Make America Great” hat while on a recent vacation, I was approached several times with words of encouragement for President Trump. On two occasions I was approached by Custom agents from other countries that expressed their appreciation of President Trump. I was not surprised by these positive reactions because I am aware of the positive steps that President Trump and his Cabinet has taken to improve America’s image around the world.
What I was surprised by on this 10 day vacation was that I did not receive one negative comment or look of disgust from anyone I passed while walking through airports. I guess President Trump is not hated as much as we are lead to believe by our main street media.
John Landwehr, Caledonia
