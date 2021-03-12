Landwehr: Demand a Stand Alone Relief Bill

Democrats want to give everyone a stimulus check for $1,400 today and charge U.S. taxpayers $4,600 down the road in higher taxes to pay for a Subway System built in Pelosi’s district, to have U.S. taxpayers pay $10 million to build a security wall in Jordon, and to have U.S. taxpayers pay $10 million for gender training in Afghanistan; plus pay for 33 other pork programs totaling $1.1 trillion. This amount is over $70 million more times the amount she wants to send to people in need. Keep in mind that Pelosi is not the one giving the money to citizens. Citizens are borrowing $1,400 to themselves now; and costing each individual taxpayer $6,000 later.