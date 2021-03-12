 Skip to main content
Landwehr: Demand a Stand Alone Relief Bill
Landwehr: Demand a Stand Alone Relief Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists that amount needed for citizens to receive a $1,400 stimulus check must be tied to her $1.1 trillion Pay Back Better Pork Bill.

Democrats want to give everyone a stimulus check for $1,400 today and charge U.S. taxpayers $4,600 down the road in higher taxes to pay for a Subway System built in Pelosi’s district, to have U.S. taxpayers pay $10 million to build a security wall in Jordon, and to have U.S. taxpayers pay $10 million for gender training in Afghanistan; plus pay for 33 other pork programs totaling $1.1 trillion. This amount is over $70 million more times the amount she wants to send to people in need. Keep in mind that Pelosi is not the one giving the money to citizens. Citizens are borrowing $1,400 to themselves now; and costing each individual taxpayer $6,000 later.

Sen. Ron Johnson is concerned for every U.S. taxpayer. He is fighting to get U.S. citizens COVID-19 relief support without U.S. citizens having to pay for President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi's Pay Back Better Pork Bill.

I urge everyone to contact democratic leaders and demand a Stand Alone Relief Bill for U.S. citizens.

It is not Johnson’s fault that stimulus checks have not been sent. The fault lies in the greedy hands of Biden, Schumer and Pelosi.

John H. Landwehr, Caledonia

