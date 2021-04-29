 Skip to main content
Lalor: Vos and his agenda
The Saturday edition of The Journal Times published an article describing the new deal between the state and Foxconn to address the new direction the company is taking.

In the article assembly speaker Robin Vos is quoted as expressing his concern that negotiations leading up to the new deal could have a chilling effect on economic development.

"If you're a business that wants to move a company from Texas or Illinois or California, you now have to doubt the sincerity of Wisconsin officials, and that's something we've never had to worry about before."

This statement is not true. We have had to worry about it before.

Immediately after being elected governor in late 2010, but before even taking office, Scott Walker gave back $810 million of guaranteed federal money to build a fast passenger rail line between Milwaukee and Madison with improvements from Milwaukee to Chicago.

In 2012 under the leadership of then Joint Finance Committee Chair Robin Vos, Wisconsin reneged on its contract with the train builder Talgo. The result was the loss of jobs at Talgo’s new plant in Milwaukee and an inevitable lawsuit. The state ended up paying $50 million to Talgo and the company got to keep the trains. That was $50 million in taxpayer money incinerated. We paid $50 million and got nothing for it.

Robin Vos does not care for the good of Wisconsin, only what is good for his political agenda.

Linus Lalor, Racine

