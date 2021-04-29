Lalor: Vos and his agenda

The Saturday edition of The Journal Times published an article describing the new deal between the state and Foxconn to address the new direction the company is taking.

In the article assembly speaker Robin Vos is quoted as expressing his concern that negotiations leading up to the new deal could have a chilling effect on economic development.

"If you're a business that wants to move a company from Texas or Illinois or California, you now have to doubt the sincerity of Wisconsin officials, and that's something we've never had to worry about before."

This statement is not true. We have had to worry about it before.

Immediately after being elected governor in late 2010, but before even taking office, Scott Walker gave back $810 million of guaranteed federal money to build a fast passenger rail line between Milwaukee and Madison with improvements from Milwaukee to Chicago.