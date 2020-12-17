Lalor: Open our hearts and minds

I'd like to address the recent death of one of our upstanding community member, Rae. Rae was a leader in the LGBTQIA+ community right here in Racine. His death by suicide has left a shaken core already vulnerable in these cold, dark times. I'd like to take this opportunity to address the issue of suicide as it relates to the trans community.

Statistics show that 41% percent of transgender people in the United States have attempted suicide. That is 25% more than cisgender individuals.

Being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community myself I am genderqueer as well as someone who accepts all good people regardless of gender. I have witnessed firsthand this trend. Virtually every trans person I know has attempted suicide and some of them were successful.

I encourage us all to open our hearts and minds to not only the myriad of ways one can have a gender(s), but the myriad of ways one can coexist with us as a human being. If someone you love is trans and you're not quite on board with it yet, educate yourself. You most certainly are saving a life if you do.