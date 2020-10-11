Lalor: Health safety is not political

Congratulations to Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and their followers in the Wisconsin state Legislature on successfully executing the plan they adopted from Mitch McConnell's Obama playbook. Just as McConnell and the republican controlled congress did everything they could to prevent President Obama from passing any meaningful legislation regardless of merit they are doing the same to Governor Evers. Even if it means preventing the governor's attempts to protect Wisconsin citizens from a pandemic.
They should be working with the governor to keep Wisconsin open responsibly. This means an enforceable mandate for people to wear masks in public spaces. This should not be a partisan political issue.
Wisconsin is now one of the nations leading hotspots for COVID-19.
Linus Lalor, Racine
