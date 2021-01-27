 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaDuke: Letters from both sides
0 comments

LaDuke: Letters from both sides

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am very disappointed that I purchased The Journal Times right now.

Last year it seemed that the publication was fair and equal. In reading the letters to the editor, it is obvious that no one checks how many letters are selected on one side versus the other.

As a republican and a strong advocate of free speech and press, when selecting letters to print they should represent both sides of the aisle.

I believe there was one that supported President Trump versus the democrat perspective.

Please change what you print by meeting some standards on both sides of the aisle!

Renee LaDuke, Mount Pleasant

Editor's note: The Journal Times does not reject or accept letters based on the political leanings of the writer. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Radke: A wake-up call

As a little boy I heard "A day that will live in infamy" spoken by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as our fleet burned in Pearl Harbor. No…

Letters

Cecelia: Egregious criticism

The Journal Times, almost exclusively, prints articles attacking President Trump. Nothing new here. This has been the media’s MO. However, the…

Letters

Schalk: A true patriot speaks

In the late-night hours of January 6, I heard Congressman Conor Lamb (D-Pa), a former Marine and true patriot, speak after a Trump-inspired mo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News