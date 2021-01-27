LaDuke: Letters from both sides

I am very disappointed that I purchased The Journal Times right now.

Last year it seemed that the publication was fair and equal. In reading the letters to the editor, it is obvious that no one checks how many letters are selected on one side versus the other.

As a republican and a strong advocate of free speech and press, when selecting letters to print they should represent both sides of the aisle.

I believe there was one that supported President Trump versus the democrat perspective.

Please change what you print by meeting some standards on both sides of the aisle!

Renee LaDuke, Mount Pleasant

Editor's note: The Journal Times does not reject or accept letters based on the political leanings of the writer.

