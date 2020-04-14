Kulland: Republicans care more about power than safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a former Wisconsin resident and retired educator for eight years during the Scott Walker Administration, I have followed the comings and goings of Wisconsin politics, policies, education, and commerce since moving to Minnesota.

I endured the change in the quality of education while there and the pointed partisan politics displayed by the Republican Party of that state. Now it seems that the party who helped lower standards in education liked to endanger the voting public in that state by holding an election that requires most voters to vote in person even after an eleventh hour attempt at delaying the vote for two months due to the coronavirus epidemic. Now people literally must put themselves in danger of catching a virus in order to do their patriotic duty.

There was much discussion about delaying the vote but the Republican Party, who holds the majority in both branches of their legislature, cared more about power than safety. The governor, who is a Democrat, probably did an outreach by attempting a late executive order. The Republican Party immediately filed a protest to the State Supreme Court, which is stacked with Republican backed jurists. To no surprise, the Court voted down the delay of the election (ironically via remote voting, as they were afraid to be in the same room).