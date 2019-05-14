Try 3 months for $3

Although I no longer live in the State of Wisconsin, I still am interested in the news and events in the Racine area. So I read with interest Rich Strohm's letter about partisan politics. He made several references to the Mueller Report that were stretching the truth.

The report did not say there was no proof of collusion, only that the sitting president could not be implicated. There are ample "facts" that show the sitting president tried in many ways to involve a foreign government in our politics. There is also no indication that the sitting president is doing anything about stopping human trafficking and working with anyone to figure out what to do with illegal immigration.

I agree that personal attacks should cease but then the current president would be speechless. I vehemently disagree with GOP policies enacted and proposed that hamper helping people and making the rich richer. GOP needs to clean up their mess before anything gets done in America. Then compromise would not be a dirty word.

Leland Kulland, Burnsville, Minn., (formerly of Mount Pleasant)

