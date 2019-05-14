Although I no longer live in the State of Wisconsin, I still am interested in the news and events in the Racine area. So I read with interest Rich Strohm's letter about partisan politics. He made several references to the Mueller Report that were stretching the truth.
The report did not say there was no proof of collusion, only that the sitting president could not be implicated. There are ample "facts" that show the sitting president tried in many ways to involve a foreign government in our politics. There is also no indication that the sitting president is doing anything about stopping human trafficking and working with anyone to figure out what to do with illegal immigration.
I agree that personal attacks should cease but then the current president would be speechless. I vehemently disagree with GOP policies enacted and proposed that hamper helping people and making the rich richer. GOP needs to clean up their mess before anything gets done in America. Then compromise would not be a dirty word.
Leland Kulland, Burnsville, Minn., (formerly of Mount Pleasant)
President Trump and the GOP are having a difficult time cleaning up the mess with the Democrats continually trying to sweep problems under the political rug.
Leland, being from Minnesota, how are we supposed to take you seriously?? We saw who you and your fellows Dems sent to Congress to represent you. Now that's a laugh!!!!
Leeland..... grow up, wake up..and shut up...you have not a clue and are truly a cement head!! Please jump into one of those 10,000 lakes!!
Everyone is getting richer from low income to middle to those horrible rich people. Who would ever want to be rich???
Fat Don's cultists are still dumb as dirt. Trade wars are easy to win...if you don't mind having your loyal loons pay the tariffs. Does anyone think fatso is intelligent and understands what's happening?
Sad and angry, glad to see you back. Is using the word fatso an intelligent term?
So land: When you moved to the land of 10,000 lakes, did you exchange your deparment of public works......I mean democrat party of Wisconsin card for a Minnesota dfl card? It sure sounds like it.
Wear out your welcome in Burnsville---maybe it's your absurd analysis of the Russian Collusion witch hunt.
