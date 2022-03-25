 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kruse: Thanks, Ascension emergency care

I have a friend with special needs who was taken to the Ascension Hospital Emergency Department by ambulance and I stayed with him while tests were completed to diagnose his painful symptoms. After a few hours we were taken to a room where the results of the test were given. Surgery was needed.

My friend was very scared and could comprehend this was going to be different and a change to his routine which he clings to. One by one in comes this incredible care team of nurses, anesthesiologist, surgeon and technicians who could sense his apprehension and fear as some started to joke with him and all of them explained to him (in words he could comprehend) what was about to happen and reassured him he would be fine. They continued to ask if he had other questions and or concerns as they reassured him.

In a very busy environment with many responsibilities and duties this care team took the time to calm a frightened and fearful individual that made a world of difference. Spending a short time with each member of this outstanding care team I knew we were in the right place. Each member of this team was wonderful at calming the winds of fear and apprehension that I’m sure they run into daily. Especially with my friend and his special needs they took the time and have mastered the key to cultivating the inner peace needed to improve outcomes. A wonderful holistic approach to individual care.

My friend is back to his normal routine and all is well, thanks to you at Ascension and your outstanding care.

Jim Kruse, Racine

