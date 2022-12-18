Krupp: Child welfare

Did you know, according to spolightonpoverty.org, there are currently 7,642 children in the state of Wisconsin who are currently living in foster care in 2022?

Child welfare has been a big issue that has unfortunately surfaced a lot more over the years all over the world, and not just in the state of Wisconsin.

Child welfare does not just have to do with foster care. Child welfare focuses on the health, safety and well-being of children. It covers things such as foster care, child maltreatment, child abuse and neglect, housing for children, etc.

Child welfare itself has been drastically neglected by the public and has been overlooked so many times. It is time to take action and make a change to ensure that the safety, health and well-being of our children is the number one priority.

According to Child Welfare League of America-Wisconsin Fact Sheet 2022, “In 2020, Wisconsin had 72,064 total referrals for child abuse and neglect. Of those, 24,159 were referred for investigation” (Wisconsin Survey Results, n.d.).

When reading that statistic, it was absolutely sad and shocking to me. Being born and raised in the state, I would have never imagined that there would’ve been that many abuse and neglect referrals.

Even though all of those referrals didn’t go through to the point of investigation, the number that went to investigation is still unbelievably high.

These children are unable to take care and protect themselves, so we need to be their voice and stand up.

Jena Krupp, Burlington