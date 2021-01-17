Krummel: The Jacob Blake decision

I watched Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley explain to everyone why he did not charge Officer Sheskey with a crime.

While I did not see the entire presentation some of Graveley's testimony and evidence I found strange, at best.

It appeared to me Graveley was acting as Officer Sheskey's defense attorney, not in his official role as prosecuting attorney. Graveley presented the defenses case, not the prosecutions.

Graveley said he could not have convicted Officer Sheskey. That is not his decision to make. There was probable cause a crime was committed, the shots in Blake's back is all the evidence needed. Wisconsin Statute 978.05 (1) states (the district attorney) "prosecutes all criminal actions..." That is the first of the DA's duties listed in the statutes.

Graveley does not have the luxury of picking and choosing cases based on his perceived ability to win. He is required to act in the interests of the state, state law and its citizens. He needs to do his job.

Graveley said Blake said he was carrying a knife. That is legal in the state of Wisconsin. Blake said the knife was not open.