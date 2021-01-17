Krummel: The Jacob Blake decision

I watched Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley explain to everyone why he did not charge Officer Sheskey with a crime.
While I did not see the entire presentation some of Graveley's testimony and evidence I found strange, at best.
It appeared to me Graveley was acting as Officer Sheskey's defense attorney, not in his official role as prosecuting attorney. Graveley presented the defenses case, not the prosecutions.
Graveley said he could not have convicted Officer Sheskey. That is not his decision to make. There was probable cause a crime was committed, the shots in Blake's back is all the evidence needed. Wisconsin Statute 978.05 (1) states (the district attorney) "prosecutes all criminal actions..." That is the first of the DA's duties listed in the statutes.
Graveley does not have the luxury of picking and choosing cases based on his perceived ability to win. He is required to act in the interests of the state, state law and its citizens. He needs to do his job.
Graveley said Blake said he was carrying a knife. That is legal in the state of Wisconsin. Blake said the knife was not open.
Graveley presented an "enhanced" still photo taken from the phone video which purportedly showed Blake with the knife in his hand. The image had a bold yellow band around the knife. This is a good indication the evidence was tampered with.
My thought is if the yellow band were removed there would be clear evidence two photos were combined to create the evidence. The knife was added. Joining two images can be quite difficult to do well. Without the yellow band it would be evident two images were used, not one.
It is also my belief that there were three officers on the Jacob Blake scene. They all gave testimony, yet Officer Sheskey was the only one who drew his weapon. Two of three officers still had their service weapons holstered. Actions or lack thereof speak louder than words.
It is evident to me Graveley has lost his heart and soul, should lose his job and be prosecuted himself.
It is evident to me Officer Sheskey should be prosecuted by the person who replaces Graveley.
Bill Krummel, Mount Pleasant