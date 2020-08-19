You have permission to edit this article.
Krummel: Race, sex and the human condition
Krummel: Race, sex and the human condition

I am male, a senior, white and almost always vote left of center.

Small parts of me are racist, homophobic, misogynistic and plain old anti-social. I wonder at times if ego tends to tell us to beware of anyone who is not me. Granted there are degrees of intolerance. Now that I have confessed, I refer to an article published in the JT on Aug. 15.

Rep. Barbara Harris is quoted speaking about Kamala Harris saying "She connects" then says further "She loves to dance. She loves to cook. She is a person who does normal things everybody does. They can relate to her."

I would guess Rep. Lee considers herself not to be racist or sexist, yet one could use those remarks to paint Rep. Lee as both a racist and a sexist.

This would tend to verify a belief about being careful about throwing stones and if one does, to do so with a light touch.

Bill Krummel, Mount Pleasant

