Krummel: Questioning status of democracy
During the campaign and protests, in both Washington, D.C., and Portland, it was reported along with video that law enforcement in some cases lacked identifying tags of any sort.

There was never any follow-up to the news.

It recently occurred to me that it is possible that either the Patriot Act or the Homeland Security Act could have made such secrecy legal.

Difficult not to wonder about the status of our democracy under either circumstance.

Bill Krummel, Mount Pleasant

