Krummel: Police radio expenses
Krummel: Police radio expenses

The Journal Times published an article on Oct. 4 on A1 regarding Caledonia police radios and how expensive it is to upgrade, or reprogram. I am not an expert, nor even an amateur. Do know enough to try and not get fooled?

I tend to think they are getting the run around about the difficulty and costs involved.

I own a Panasonic TV, a flat screen, 8-10 years old. It goes from cable ready to antenna ready at the touch of a button.

I currently do not subscribe to cable. It is in antenna mode. Wireless.

It doesn't make any difference whether the signal being received is analog, or digital. What matters is the strength of the signal, direction and channel. The TV will receive digital or analog reception automatically. If channel 1 sends an analog signal it will receive an analog signal on Channel 1. If channel 2 sends a digital signal it will receive a digital signal on Channel 2. Automatically.

Both radio and tv are wireless signals, hence the thought of similarities in performance. Radios have the ability to both send and receive. The same principles apply, strength of signal, direction and channel. Digital or analog merely details.

I fail to understand or believe difficulties are as difficult and expensive as presented. The Caledonia police may know their business, I'm fairly certain they do not know about radios.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Bill Krummel, Mount Pleasant

