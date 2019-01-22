Try 1 month for 99¢

I have attempted to keep up with the information provided citizens about Foxconn and all the benefits it will bring.

I now see that the City of Racine is going to spend close to $100,000 to plan for redevelopment of the area around Regency Mall.

It seems to me that if Foxconn is a reality, the city shouldn't need to get involved; with all of the economic activity generated by Foxconn, it would seem like private enterprise would be tussling among themselves to see who could work their magic first.

This news raises the specter that Foxconn is turning out to be a mirage.

Whatever happened to business telling government to get out of the way, instead of always looking for a freebie?

Bill Krummel, Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments