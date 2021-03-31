 Skip to main content
Krummel: How can this happen here?
Krummel: How can this happen here?

On March 15, The Journal Times published an article titled "Facing health inequality." Nationwide COVID-19 statistics were given about infections, hospitalizations and death rates for Black and Latino people compared with white people.

The article showed minorities were hospitalized more often than whites, yet had higher death rates.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, top infectious disease person with Wisconsin, was quoted saying "being black in Wisconsin increases your risk of dying from COVID-19 by 450%."

Multiple sources report the U.S. has 5% of the world population, yet 20% of COVID-19 deaths.

How can this happen in a country with a world class healthcare system?

It seems evident that access to healthcare for minorities has led to increased suffering and death, not less.

We're told that proning, placing people having trouble breathing on their stomachs, led to better outcomes. Elementary thought says being placed on your belly in the prone position restricts a person's chest from expanding and contracting with each breath. Breathing becomes more difficult, not less. If I had a relative who was proned and either died, or is suffering lasting effects, I'd be finding the best "ambulance chaser" possible and commencing suit.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that medical experts now say ventilators in many cases were counterproductive.

With visitation verboten in the COVID-19 wards, high death rates and minorities bearing the brunt of the fury, it is difficult not to look for historical reference.

Bill Krummel, Mount Pleasant

