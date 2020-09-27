Krummel: Everyone gets their day in court

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I watched Wisconsin AG Kaul and Kenosha DA Graveley announce the hiring of ex-Madison Police Chief Noble Wray on local television, as a consultant.

It is evident that with all of the witnesses and people interviewed by WI DCI there will be conflicting narratives.

The core of the investigation will be the video shown and forensic evidence.

It would be virtually certain that forensic evidence will corroborate the video. Mr. Blake was shot multiple times in the back.

Based on the video being corroborated by forensic evidence it should be a simple conclusion to draw that there is probable cause that a crime has been committed and charges selected and filed.

Everyone gets their day in court. Witnesses offer testimony and are cross examined. Video introduced. Forensic evidence presented.

A jury makes an informed decision about guilt or innocence.

The American way.

Chief Wray's opinion is ancillary at best, he could be hired as an expert witness for one side at trial, certainly not before.

DA Gravely seems to be saying he is not capable of sorting through a bit of information himself.