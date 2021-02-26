Krummel: Evers lacks common sense

Gov. Evers has said the unemployment mess will take $90 million and take 10 years to fix.

Evers lacks any common sense. Today's smartphones have more computing power than NASA had in 1969 when they sent a man to the moon. The unemployment computer would be about the same vintage as NASA's was.

Todays smartphones are being given away with data plans. Processing power and data storage are much faster and cheaper than 50 years ago.

Unemployment data requires comparatively little computing power and storage. Software that collated a request, verification from the employer and state records is basic programming. If data from all three matched the process would be fully automated. Few claims would require any human intervention. Current unemployment data that is backed up could be easily transferred to a new system.

The amount of $1 million seems like more than enough to solve the problem and still leave plenty of room for graft.

I voted for Evers yet am quite certain government needs to proceed very cautiously with the funds entrusted to them.

Bill Krummel, Mount Pleasant

