Krummel: Are the wrong people in charge?

Early in 2020 COVID-19 struck Wisconsin, the U.S. and the world.

Racine Unified School District schools closed in this area. There was acknowledgement from RUSD there was little learning for many for the rest of the semester.

We were then told that people were moving heaven and earth to plan for in-school learning, a hybrid model, or a fully remote schooling.

People giving 110%, working 24/7. Lots of money spent, all for the betterment of our children.

Nearing the end of a semester in fully remote schooling mode, we have recently been told RUSD is filing for a waiver because each school day has been lacking 30 minutes of instruction.

So between all of the teachers, district honchos and the board something as elementary (pun intended) as a full day of instruction was not part of the plan.

Difficult not to think the wrong people are in charge.

I am on the left, yet wonder if this is a ruse to keep our children from being tested again this year. I hope Robin Vos and the GOP continue to demand our children be tested.