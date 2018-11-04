Try 1 month for 99¢

Oct. 31’s headline in the Journal Times read, “Voucher Enrollment Increases.” And then the first sentence declares, “The number of Wisconsin students attending a private or parochial school on the public’s dime continued to increase this year.”

Really? Why does the media have to make something good for the taxpayer sound bad? Why didn't the headline read, “More Parents and Students Dissatisfied With Unified.” And why didn’t the first sentence say, “The Racine Voucher program is saving taxpayers $3,500 per student.”

And why does school board member, Dennis Wiser, then declare, "That money should be going to our students in our public school system?” Why didn’t he just say, “The taxpayers should be spending more to send these voucher students to a school they would not choose?”

To me the “Choice” is clear. Let’s hope more students sign up for the voucher system thereby lowering the per student cost of education in Racine.

David Kristopeit, Racine

