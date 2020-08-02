Kristopeit: The Rolling Stones' prophesy of today

This enigma of anti-police sentiment was perhaps prophesied in 1968 by The Rolling Stones.
In a time of severe unrest, cultural upheaval and considerable drug use, Mick Jagger and Kieth Richards wrote "Sympathy for the Devil". Read "I stuck around St. Petersburg, when I saw it was a time for a change. Killed the Czar and his ministers....I rode a tank, held a General's rank, when the Blitzkrieg raged, and the bodies stank." (References to the communists taking over Russia, like the marxist goals of BLM, and Hitler's atrocities). Then "Just as every cop is a criminal, and all the sinners saints. As heads is tails, just call me Lucifer, 'cause I'm in need of some restraint."
Was their epic saga an homage to evil, cloaked in a catchy tune, foreseeing the upside-down, perverse activity we are witnessing in the present? Or were they just provocateurs? The band said the song was actually not honoring evil, but a warning to be aware of its danger. Is the warning going unheeded today?
Rick Kristopeit, Mount Pleasant
