You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kristopeit: The Rolling Stones' prophesy of today
0 comments

Kristopeit: The Rolling Stones' prophesy of today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This enigma of anti-police sentiment was perhaps prophesied in 1968 by The Rolling Stones.

In a time of severe unrest, cultural upheaval and considerable drug use, Mick Jagger and Kieth Richards wrote "Sympathy for the Devil". Read "I stuck around St. Petersburg, when I saw it was a time for a change. Killed the Czar and his ministers....I rode a tank, held a General's rank, when the Blitzkrieg raged, and the bodies stank." (References to the communists taking over Russia, like the marxist goals of BLM, and Hitler's atrocities). Then "Just as every cop is a criminal, and all the sinners saints. As heads is tails, just call me Lucifer, 'cause I'm in need of some restraint."

Was their epic saga an homage to evil, cloaked in a catchy tune, foreseeing the upside-down, perverse activity we are witnessing in the present? Or were they just provocateurs? The band said the song was actually not honoring evil, but a warning to be aware of its danger. Is the warning going unheeded today?

Rick Kristopeit, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

DuPriest: Yes to mandatory masks

I appreciate and agree with the position taken by The Journal Times editorial board on July 22 (“Businesses can insist that you wear a mask").

Letters

Fogarty: Wear your mask proudly

Let me begin by saying that I don’t think any level of government, from the federal down to the local level should mandate the wearing of mask…

Letters

Bush: Use this time for change

As the world turns. We are subjected to what could be conceivably the most consequential trial of our times. Perhaps the peril and tribulation…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News