Kristopeit: Sales tax increase

Racine County is currently considering instituting a one-half percent sales tax.

Some municipal leaders here don’t want to miss out on that revenue stream, according to The Journal Times.

Sixty-eight out of 72 Wisconsin counties have already adopted such a tax. The reason municipal leaders like sales taxes is that each year, as prices increase, sales taxes will increase also, and the leaders never have to put their name on tax increase legislation.

I am against any tax that automatically increases without a vote of our leaders. We citizens must know which leaders are forever increasing taxes and which are for the over-burdened taxpayer.

No new sales taxes for Racine County!

David Kristopeit, Racine

