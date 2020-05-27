Kristopeit: Restaurant reopening
Kristopeit: Restaurant reopening

Cory Mason along with the boss of the health department, Bowersox, I suppose, have announced that Racine restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity on Tuesday. It would have been nice if he had also announced that he and Bowersox were willing to work for 50% of their wages until the restaurants could reopen at full capacity. You know — share the pain and all that.

Then he announces that he will publicly identify and humiliate restaurants that fail to comply with his orders. Achtung herr comandant! Will we be able to humiliate him when restaurants start closing the doors for good because they cannot meet their financial obligations when operating at only 50% capacity? Will we be able to sue him for all the job losses and property tax collections no longer received on empty buildings?

This has got to stop and it has to stop now before there are no jobs left in Racine.

David Kristopeit, Racine

