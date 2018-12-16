Calling the recent actions of the Wisconsin Legislature a "lame duck" session is a misnomer, unlike the session the Democrats held in 2010. At that time, they lost the majorities in the State Assembly, the State Senate, and the governorship. The only lame duck this time around is Scott Walker. Republicans still were re-elected to hold sizable majorities in the Assembly and the Senate. Ergo, they are not "lame ducks."
Evers says Walker should veto the proposed legislation to "validate the will of the people." But the people of the state at large also elected the members of the legislature. Should Walker ignore the will of the people who voted them to stay in office? Evers won by his large margin in the "socialist people's republic of Madison" and Dane County. Sounds to me that the "people" voted for divided government. If Democrats don't like these proposed changes, they need to convince voters to give them back control of the legislative branch.
Rick Kristopeit
Mount Pleasant
Another delusional letter from Rick. Funny how you pick and choose which facts to include, in a feeble attempt to support your flawed thinking.
