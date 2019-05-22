Try 3 months for $3

All right, it is absolutely crazy to expect owners of property along 4 Mile Road to pay up to $156,000 for the water and sanitary sewer mains that Caledonia is installing to service the DeBack Farms Business Park as reported in the May 16 Journal Times. No homeowner can afford that.

The property the park sits on will increase in value tremendously as business locates within the park, thereby increasing Caledonia’s tax receipts from that land. The businesses within the park should pay for the improvements they receive out of the taxes they pay.

Perhaps a TIF district should be created with any increase in taxes from that property to go to paying off the infrastructure costs.

Caledonia Utility District Attorney John Bjelajac, when asked about this project explained, “This has been done under police power, which is the inherent right of the village to do things.” Police power? Inherent right? The only inherent right the village has is to protect its citizens from force and fraud, which is exactly what this project is. It is police power at its worst!

If this project cannot pay for itself, then it should be abandoned now!

David Kristopeit

Caledonia

