The Feb. 27 JT printed an article about Gov. Evers call for a nonpartisan redistricting plan for Wisconsin. The governor says he wants to do away with Wisconsin’s current partisan process and assign it to a new nonpartisan agency.
The governor says the new “nonpartisan” commission would consist of five members, including the leader of each party in both houses of the legislature. Those four in turn would select a fifth member who would serve as the chair.
From the JT, “Commission members would need to be eligible to vote in Wisconsin and the plan would prohibit politicians or those who hold office for a political party from serving.”
So if I have this straight, politicians cannot serve but the commission is made up of four politicians and one elected chair. As Arte Johnson used to say, “Very interesting!”
Let’s cut the bull. Redistricting has always been partisan. The Democrats did it when they controlled all three branches of the Wisconsin government. The Republicans have done it. This stupid plan of Gov. Evers will not change that. Leave redistricting alone!
David Kristopeit
Racine
