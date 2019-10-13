{{featured_button_text}}

A Racine based group named "Coming Together Racine" has proposed changing the name of the Christopher Columbus Causeway with the purpose to "actively eliminate racism in the greater Racine area." This trend to eliminate the names of streets, facilities, parks, monuments, etc. with the above stated purpose must stop. Would we eliminate the names of Washington, Lincoln and Roosevelt?

At the time of his death, Washington owned 317 slaves. Lincoln said in one of the Douglas debates that "I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races." Roosevelt did not allow a boatload of Jews fleeing German persecution to enter the U.S. In Racine we have lots of things named in their honor. Shall they all be changed?

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Let's stop this name change insanity and agree that these people were not perfect. Neither am I. Neither are you. But they were important to the history of the U.S. and deserve some recognition. Leave the name alone.

Dave Kristopeit, Racine

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments