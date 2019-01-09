I have no problem with Governor-Elect Evers' plan reported in the Jan. 7 Journal Times to include information on property tax bills showing taxpayers how much of their tax goes to private school vouchers, as long as those bills also includes information on the satisfaction rate of the parents with their child’s education.
Dave Kristopeit, Racine
