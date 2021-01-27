Kristopeit: Election clarifications

Some clarifications:

To those who say Democrats never challenged electors like Republicans did ... false. In 2000, Democratic House members issued challenges. But the rule requiring a Senator also sign on was not met, so the challenges were dismissed. In 2004, again Democratic House members issued challenges. Senator Barbara Boxer, California, joined that effort. The challenge was then debated, voted on, and defeated. After 2016, again House members attempted challenges to the electors. No Democrat Senator joined, and the challenges were dismissed.

To the mainstream media who keep saying that Republican allegations of election fraud were false, again that is not true. While many courts rejected these "alleged" improprieties, they were not given full hearings. Over one thousand people have signed affidavits, under penalty of perjury, that they witnessed election fraud. Arrests have been made. So whether there was enough cheating to swing the election, we’ll never know. But to say claims of cheating were totally false is disingenuous.