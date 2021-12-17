 Skip to main content
Kristopeit: Diogenes project?

A contributor to this column proposes that that all candidates for state and national elections answer the question of whether President Biden won the election “fair and square." Is that supposed to be like a loyalty oath? If a candidate says no, is he disqualified? Or is this just a game of pin the tail on the donkey? Most people acknowledge that Biden won. It’s the fair and square part they wonder about. And we know people lie all the time. Look at all the members of the House and Senate who swear to uphold the Constitution, and then seek to destroy it. And flexible standards in its application. The House is currently seeking penalties for Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress. But when it was Eric Holder who was found in contempt, nothing was done to him. Funny how that works. Diogenes and his search for an honest man was eerily silent then.

Rick Kristopeit, Racine

