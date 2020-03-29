Kristopeit: Commentary was misleading

In the Thursday, March 19, edition of the opinion page, there was a commentary with the blatantly misleading title "Not a time for political posturing."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The commentary was attributed to two women who are chairs of both the Racine and Kenosha Democratic parties (no bias there). The piece attacks Congressman Steil for his vote on a bill proposing relief for people and businesses affected by the Chinese coronavirus. There is no indication they reached out to Representative Steil to ask his reasoning for his vote. No matter. Their conclusion is obvious. People should vote for the Democrat candidate in November. That, to your readers intelligent enough to recognize bald faced hypocrisy, is an ultimate example of "partisan political posturing."

This from the party who opposed and criticized the president for his China travel ban. And when he imposed the travel ban to Europe, the Democrat- controlled House passed a resolution trying to rescind his power to do so. If they really wanted to snub him, they should have proposed moving their convention from Milwaukee to Italy, and put their mortality where their mouths are.

Rick Kristopeit, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0