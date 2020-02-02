Kristopeit: Climate models

In Sunday's Journal Times, we read that climate models from as recent as the 2000's were wrong. At that time, those models predicted the low levels in the Great Lakes were here to stay. "A few years ago the 'best science' was saying the Great Lakes will probably be going down in the long term." Then reality got in the way, so they just came up with entirely new predictions. Can you say "inconvenient truth?"

Not all models regarding climate change reach the same conclusions, either. For anyone with an open mind, see Patrick J Michaels interview on Mark Levin's show. He holds that the Russians have a model more consistent with data.

These models are in a way like Plato's theory of the caves from my college first semester Philosophy class. Summed up, what man thinks is reality, is really a reflection on the wall of a cave where he is trapped, illuminated by a light. The wall blocks the true reality, and the true light, the sun. That is one ancient philosophers musing. But coincidentally, I personally believe the sun controls our climate infinitely more than does our existence. And, as is expressed in the lyrics of Bob Dylan. "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows."

Rick Kristopeit, Mount Pleasant

